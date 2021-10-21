SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Dinosaurs are the newest animal species at the Sacramento Zoo and they’re alive, at least through animatronics.

The Dinosaur Safari exhibit officially opens Thursday and runs through April 17, 2022. In it, guests can view life-sized dinosaurs in the same spaces they see the animals. The exhibit is meant to be immersive, according to Zoo Director Jason Jacobs.

The animals aren’t phased by the new additions to the zoo because zoo staff desensitized them before introducing the animatronics to the park.

“They could care less about the dinosaurs, and that’s a good thing,” said Jacobs.

Dino Don, Inc. designed and created the dinosaurs on display at SacZoo, as part of Dinosaur Safari. The company and Don Lessem, advised Steven Spielberg on the original Jurassic Park film.

Admission for Dinosaur Safari is included with the price of zoo admission and is free for SacZoo members.