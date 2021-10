FAIRFIELD (CBS13) – Fairfield police have arrested the person they say is behind a deadly hit-and-run crash.

The crash happened Tuesday night near North Texas and Wisconsin Streets when a bicyclist, a man, was hit and killed. Officers were able to identify the driver using a security video. They later arrested him at his home.

Officers suspect he was driving drunk and say he was on probation for DUI.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.