CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a 7-Eleven clerk in Citrus Heights Monday night.

According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane.

The suspect was described as a Black man with black clothing and wearing a ski mask.

Citrus Heights police said the clerk’s gunshot wound was described as non-life-threatening.

The pair reportedly got into a verbal altercation, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.