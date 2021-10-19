CBSN SacramentoWatch Now
Filed Under:Citrus Heights News

CITRUS HEIGHTS (CBS13) — Authorities are searching for a suspect who shot a 7-Eleven clerk in Citrus Heights Monday night.

According to the Citrus Heights Police Department, the shooting happened at around 8:15 p.m. at the 7-Eleven at Auburn Boulevard and Greenback Lane.

READ MORE: Bus Driver Shortages Continue At Sacramento-Area School Districts

The suspect was described as a Black man with black clothing and wearing a ski mask.

READ MORE: Downtown Sacramento Prepares For Ironman California

Citrus Heights police said the clerk’s gunshot wound was described as non-life-threatening.

MORE NEWS: San Joaquin County Politician Speaks Out In Support Of In-N-Out's Refusal To Check Vaccine Cards At 2 Bay Area Locations

The pair reportedly got into a verbal altercation, but the circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.