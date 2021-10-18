Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan MerisHe's baaaaaaaaack! Director Jonathan Meris has your latest edition of "Johnnie's Jams"! This time he selects "Early 2000's Alternative Songs". Do you know these JAMS!?

14 hours ago

Pregunta del Dia (Question of the Day)Check out today's Question of the Day: "What were your weekend highlights?"

14 hours ago

Just Win, Baby with Johnny The SerbAre you looking to place a bet on sports? Check out what Johnny the Serb has to say...but this time it's the weekend's recap of football games.

14 hours ago

Chimulita Halal Food TruckTina talks to Eric Carey of Chimulita Halal Food Truck and if you have a sweet tooth, you're going to want to see this sweet tasty dish!

14 hours ago

Animal Rehabilitation Center Pt. 2Molly Riehl is in Rancho Cordova at the new ARC: Animal Rehabilitation Center and they're showing us this new facilities' features and how they help animals in need of physical rehabilitation. See these precious creatures' rehab stories.

14 hours ago