SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A heavy weather system bringing wind, rain and snow has begun moving into Northern California Sunday evening.

According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, Sunday night is expected to bring the first bigger snowfall of the season with 2-8 inches of snow expected in the Sierra at elevations above 5,000 feet.

Due to the snow, several major mountain roads will be closed Sunday night, according to Caltrans District 9.

Caltrans reported that Sonora Pass would be closed at 3 p.m., State Route 120 West would be closed at 4 p.m., and Monitor Pass by 5 p.m.

They reported that the roads will be reassessed for safety on Monday, and will reopen if they are deemed safe.

The National Weather Service said the snow at those high elevations is expected through Monday morning. Drivers all through the Sierra are encouraged to have chains ready, prepare for delays and watch out for slick roads.

Light rain is also expected throughout Northern California. Officials are warning drivers of potentially slick roads due to the rainfall.

Light rain is making its way into NorCal that may lead to slick roads. Here are the rainfall totals for this afternoon- early tomorrow. Some brief isolated thunderstorms are possible in the foothills, however they are not expected to cause debris flows. Drive with caution! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/rMlB6wFxye — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) October 17, 2021

The National Weather Service will have a Winter Weather Advisory in place from 5 p.m. Sunday through 5 a.m. Monday.