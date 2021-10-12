NATOMAS (CBS13) – Two mountain lions were reportedly spotted near a high school in Natomas. It’s the second such sighting in two weeks.

The mountain lion has been reported near parks and ponds across from Inderkum High School.

The most recent sighting was on Tuesday morning. School officials say they’re taking extra precautions, including keeping students behind the gates while on campus.

“… Just be on the lookout, be cautious and make sure that we report it so that we can investigate. Make sure to turn it over to the right authorities to look at it because we definitely want our students and community members to be safe while they’re out walking,” said Deidra Powell, a Natomas Unified School District spokesperson.

Animal control officers are now monitoring the area for any signs of the felines.

In February 2019, a mountain lion was spotted on Bessemer Way in Natomas. That big cat was eventually captured.