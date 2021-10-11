STOCKTON (CBS13) – Police in Stockton are searching for two men who allegedly tried to kidnap a teenage girl on Monday afternoon.

The 19-year-old girl was reportedly waiting at the intersection of West Lane And Bianchi Road around noon Monday when the suspect drove up to her in a green or grey truck. He asked the teen if she wanted to go to his house and then allegedly grabbed her by the leg, in an effort to pull her to his truck, say police.

The teen was able to break free and run away.

A second suspect in a black sedan reportedly drove after the teen and tried to block her path, but she was able to get away and call the police, they say.

Police have not issued a detailed description of the suspects. No further information has been released.