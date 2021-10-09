WOODLAND (CBS13) — The Woodland Police Department seized a large stash of assault weapons from a 19-year old after being notified by his parents that he was threatening to harm himself.

The officers were recently called to a home on the 700 block of East Street in Woodland where they discovered that the 19-year old had been stockpiling assault weapons, storing them in unusual places such as the trash bin.

When the officers arrived, they took the man into custody in order to ensure the safety of himself and his family before they investigating further.

Upon investigating, Woodland police found evidence leading them to believe that more weapons had been stashed at other locations.

After serving several search warrants at these locations, the officers were able to confiscate a total of “5 AR-style rifles, 6 semi-automatic handguns, high-capacity magazines, plus hundreds of rounds of handgun and rifle ammunition,” according to the Woodland Police Department’s Facebook page.

“The task force also discovered evidence of weapons manufacturing going on at some of these locations and recovered 3 AR-style rifles that were 80% complete, and 3 pistols that were also 80% complete,” the department added.

The investigation is still ongoing, however, the 19-year old was charged with illegal possession of assault rifles.