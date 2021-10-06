Zinfest

Tickets at http://www.fairplayzinfest.com, Oct 9,10,11. 11 am-5 pm. 4 Gift baskets valued at over $500 each will be given out, no additional purchase is necessary.

Rocklin Garden

http://www.BES.RocklinUSD.org

Danny’s Mini Donuts

900 Second Street (across from California State Railroad Museums)

Old Sacramento Waterfront

Sacramento

http://www.minidonutsoldsac.com

Zittel’s Pumpkin Patch

http://zittelfarms.com/

https://www.facebook.com/zittelfarms

916-989-2633

We are open Tues-Fri 9-5, Sat/Sun 9-6, closed Mondays

New in the Neighborhood

http://www.southslopewines.com

Instagram

@southslopewines

Facebook

facebook.com/southslopewines

“R.O.U.S.” The Movie

Rodents of unusual size is a documentary about Nutria (giant swamp rats that originally were found in the deep south but now we have them in the delts) The filmmakers will tell us all about making this movie.

http://www.nutriadocumentary.com

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch

916-599-2071

Open every day in October from 10-6

Vintage Soul

Facebook: Vintage Soul @vintagesoulelkgrove

Instagram: vintagesoulelkgrove

Fearfilled Prep School

For more information, visit http://www.sKREAMZ.net or call 707 422 6288. Tours start on Oct 8 and will run every Friday, Saturday, and Halloween in October from 7 pm-10 pm.

http://www.fairfield.ca.gov/pal

Facebook page at @Fairfieldpal1

Twitter at @pal-fairfield

Instagram at ff_pal_center