SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured one person at an apartment complex on 49th Avenue, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Saturday afternoon.
According to the sheriff's office, the victim was shot in the foot. This happened at around 3 p.m.
There was no suspect description available, but deputies were actively searching the area for the gunman.
Anyone with information is advised to contact the sheriff's office.