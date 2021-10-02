FAIRFIELD (CBS13) — A new ordinance is being put in place in Fairfield that will charge sideshow spectators with a misdemeanor, the Fairfield Police Department said.

Because of safety and traffic problems caused by sideshow spectating recently, this new ordinance will go into effect on October 6.

According to Fairfield police, “sideshows can draw hundreds of people and block off streets in the middle of the night, posing a problem for communities across the Bay Area.”

In recent years, these have become a major problem for Fairfield and have caused many serious injuries to spectators.

The ordinance will be enforceable on all city roads and on public and private property wherever sideshows are taking place. It applies to everyone—drivers, passengers, and pedestrians.

On the punishment, Fairfield police said, “A violation of the ordinance is a misdemeanor punishable by six months in jail or a $1000 fine. It also gives the District Attorney the discretion to prosecute the offense as an infraction.”

The ordinance states that all spectators must keep a 200-foot distance between themselves and any sideshow within the city.

The goal of this new ordinance is to apply it only to those who encourage sideshows and reckless driving.