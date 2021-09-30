SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Pairs of underwear have been showing up on cars in the north Oak Park area, and Sacramento police say they don’t know why.

One woman who had it happen to her says it’s unnerving. She shared a photo with us, saying it’s the third time this month that she’s found underwear tucked under her windshield wipers.

Every time, her car has been parked on the street in front of her house.

She says she reported the incidents once she realized this wasn’t a prank.

“If I go out to my car and discover a pair of underwear, I have to be very careful about how I react to it or to not show a reaction because this person might be watching me,” Caity Maple said. “That really creeped me out. Then, to hear that several other women in the community are experiencing the same thing, or have, was very creepy and very concerning because who has the time to do this and why are they doing it?”

Sacramento police say there’s no evidence that would link what happened this month in Oak Park to previous peeping Tom activity earlier this year in midtown.

Extra patrols have gone out around areas where underwear has been found.