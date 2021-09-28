ELVERTA (CBS13) – There was a violent confrontation at an Elverta home Monday. The shocking assault left a mother and her 10-year-old son in critical condition.

Deputies detained two boys; one of them allegedly called 9-1-1 and says he attacked his own mother and brother.

Dispatch audio recordings describe some of the terrifying details.

Dispatcher: “…a male says he 187’d somebody and he wants to turn himself in…”

Dispatcher: “…then said he hurt his mother and she was losing a lot of blood…the male gave the phone to a female who said her son stabbed her…and beat her in the head and she has to go to the hospital…”

Crime scene tape now drapes the sliding glass door of the Elverta home.

Investigators spent Monday scouring inside for clues into what led up to the boys’ alleged attack on their own brother and mother.

Dispatcher: “…the 16-year-old is holding up the cell phone for his mother to speak, the mom is holding her neck…”

Linda Hargraeves lives down the block from the family home. She saw the father and his young daughter pull up to the crime scene in his semi-truck.

“He just jumped out, the little girl jumped out the same side, they ran back to a car and got into a car,” Hargraeves said. “[It’s] devastating that something like this happens anywhere, but also in our quiet neighborhood here.”

Neighbors say the family of seven includes four boys and a little girl. And now one big mystery: what went so wrong?

Dispatcher: “The 16-year-old is saying he will cooperate with the officers but he needs to be next to his mother to hold the phone for the mom…”

On Tuesday, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office announced that the two brothers detained – aged 13 and 16 – had been arrested and booked into juvenile hall. Both are facing attempted homicide charges.

The mother was taken to Mercy San Juan Hospital and the brother to UC Davis Medical Center. Both were listed in critical condition, according to the sheriffâ€™s office.