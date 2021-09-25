MODESTO (CBS13) — On Saturday night in Modesto, a blind youth football player led his team to a big win.

His spirit and determination showed his community that with the right support and a passion for the game, anyone can play football.

Jasen Bracy, 15, scored a running touchdown as starting quarterback for the Modesto Raiders. He said for him, this is just the beginning.

“We’ll see how long this career can go,” he said.

Jasen has had big dreams of big plays, but at seven, he lost his sight in a battle with retinal cancer.

“Once he beat that and he got healthy, he still wanted to play,” his father, Jasen Sr., said.

His dad worried about his son playing a contact sport with no sight.

“A parent’s just going to be worried, regardless,” Jasen Sr. said.

But Jasen was determined and started asking coaches if they’d let him play. It was a “yes” from head coach David Nichols.

“I never turned him away,” said Coach Nichols.

Now with a plan, Jasen was in good hands, literally.

“We just practice, practice, practice. That’s why you see him out here doing what he does,” Nichols said.

Teammates help guide Jasen to position on the field. His dad directs him using a walkie-talkie and a speaker inside his helmet.

“After the play starts, I may tell him ‘Hey, run to your right,’ or ‘Watch out, someone’s coming to hit you,’ ” Jasen Sr. said.

Dad said his son may not always know the contact is coming, but he’s always ready—listening and having a pulse on each play.

“If we’re all on the same page, if I know my assignment, they know their assignments, it should be all good,” Jasen said.

Jasen already has a big fan base—putting more touchdowns on the board and carrying no fear. And he has a message for future quarterbacks: Let nothing stop you.

This is Jason’s second year as quarterback. He started as a running back before making the switch.

Jasen said he has big dreams of one day making it to the NFL.