NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — A Nevada County man was sentenced to 280 years to life in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing a former partner over a span of two decades, the district attorney’s office announced.

Wesley Panighetti was sentenced Tuesday for three counts of forcible sodomy, two counts of forcible oral copulation, one count of making criminal threats, one count of battery, one count of first-degree burglary and one count of attempting to dissuade a witness.

According to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office, Panighetti also had two prior strike offenses for felony assault.

Panighetti’s victim wrote a statement that was read at the sentencing by the prosecution. The statement detailed what she had experienced over their 20-year on-and-off relationship, the district attorney said.

Panighetti was ordered to register as a sex offender and to submit DNA samples to be entered into the CODIS DNA System.