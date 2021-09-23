ELK GROVE (CBS13) — An investigation into an in-custody death was underway in Elk Grove on Thursday, police said.
According to the Elk Grove Police Department, a full closure of Seasons Drive between Laguna Park Drive and November Drive was in place as crews worked the scene.
Details on the death or the person who died were not released.
Police say there was no active threat to the community.
This is a developing story. CBS13 will update you as new information becomes available.