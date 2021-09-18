RIO LINDA (CBS13) — A cotton candy trailer stolen from an Antelope woman was spotted and recovered in Rio Linda on Friday.

Nicole Martinez’s trailer was stolen the night before she was about to head to the Lodi Grape Festival.

She said she had just gotten home to Antelope after working a fair in Boise, Idaho. She was home for just one night until her next stop, but a thief struck before she could get there, taking off with the trailer that was parked in a busy neighborhood.

Martinez told CBS13 that someone spotted the trailer near Santa Ann Road in Rio Linda Friday morning and contacted the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office so she could safely get it back.

Though some of the equipment inside of the trailer was stolen, Martinez was glad to have it back.

Just hours after the trailer was returned, she was already back working at the Lodi Grape Festival, which runs through Sunday.