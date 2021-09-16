SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – National Forests in California closed due to extreme wildfire conditions are now back open.
Effective just before midnight last night, the USDA Forest Service Pacific Southwest Region said it rescinded the order that closed all National Forests in California, including the Tahoe National Forest.READ MORE: Wrong-Way Driver Suspected Of DUI In Crash That Killed Passenger On Hwy. 99
The closures came at the end of August when the Lake Tahoe Area was being threatened by the Caldor Fire and as officials tried to “better provide public and firefighter safety due to the ongoing California wildfire crisis.”
The Forest Service listed in its notice a variety of factors that went into making its decision, including public safety during emergency circumstances, along with decreasing “the potential for new fire starts at a time of extremely limited firefighting resources.”
Although the forests are now back open, a new, temporary order has been issued that prohibits camping in non-designated campgrounds and firearm use, the agency said.
Forest Service Ending Regional Closure Order Two Days Early; Five Forests to Remain Closed Under Local Orders till 9/22 – @LosPadresNF, @Angeles_NF, @SanBernardinoNF, & @ClevelandNF. The @EldoradoNF remains closed till 9/30. https://t.co/rOyshMlffY pic.twitter.com/TrUH6V1gAP
— Forest Service, Pacific Southwest Region (@usfs_r5) September 14, 2021
Fires are still not allowed; however, visitors can use portable lanterns, stoves using gas, jellied petroleum, or pressurized liquid fuel at a developed recreation site or official park campground. Smoking is still not allowed.READ MORE: Yolo County Launches Race-Blind Charging Program To Remove Biases From Criminal Justice System
The following campgrounds are open and available to use stoves with a California Campfire Permit:
AMERICAN RIVER RANGER DISTRICT RECREATION SITES
1. Ahart Campground
2. Big Reservoir Campground
3. Brimstone OHV Staging Area
4. Coyote Group Campground
5. Forbes Creek Group Campground
6. French Meadows Campground
7. Gates Group Campground
8. Giant Gap Campground
9. Lewis Campground
10. Manzanita Day Use Picnic Area
11. Morning Star Campground
12. Parker Flat Staging Area
13. Shirttail Creek Campground
14. Sugar Pine Staging Area.
SIERRAVILE RANGER DISTRICT RECREATION SITES
1. Aspen Group Campground
2. Cold Creek Campground
3. Cottonwood Campground
4. East Meadows Campground
5. Findley Campground
6. Fir Top Campground
7. Lower Little Truckee Campground
8. Meadow Lake Campground
9. Meadow Lake Group Campground
10. Meadow Lake Shore Shoreline Sites
11. Pass Creek Campground
12. Pass Creek Overflow Campground
13. Silver Tip Group Campground
14. Upper Little Truckee Campground
15. Woodcamp Campground
16. Wheeler Sheep Camp
TRUCKEE RANGER DISTRICT RECREATION SITES
1. Boca Campground
2. Boca Rest Campground
3. Boca Springs Campground
4. Boyington Mill Campground
5. Emigrant Group Campground
6. Goose Meadows Campground
7. Granite Flat Campground
8. Lakeside Campground
9. Logger Campground
10. Prosser Campground
11. Prosser Ranch Group Campground
12. Silver Creek Campground
YUBA RIVER RANGER DISTRICT RECREATION SITESMORE NEWS: Bear That Made Its Way Into Auburn Wanders Off After Sitting In Tree All Day
1. Berger Campground
2. Big Bend Campground
3. Cal Ida Campground
4. Camp Chrystalis
5. Canyon Creek Campground
6. Carlton Flat Campground
7. Carr/Feeley Lake Campground
8. China Flat Cabins
9. Convict Flat Day Use Area
10. Dark Day Campground/Day Use Area
11. Diablo Campground
12. High Sierra Schaffer Camp
13. Hornswoggle Campground
14. Fiddle Creek Campground
15. Fuller Lake Day Use Area
16. Hampshire Rocks Campground
17. Indian Springs Campground
18. Indian Valley Campground
19. Indian Valley Outpost
20. Jackson Creek Campground
21. Kokanee Cabins
22. Liahona Camp
23. Lindsey Lake Campground
24. Loganville Campground
25. Pack Saddle Campground
26. Packer Lake Day Use Area
27. Packer Lake Road Boy Scout Camp
28. Packer Lake Road Girl Scout Camp
29. Packer Lake Resort
30. Petra Spring Camp
31. Rocky Rest Campground
32. Rucker Lake Campground
33. San Francisco Field Campus
34. Sardine Campground
35. Sardine Lake Resort
36. Sand Pond Day Use Area
37. Salmon Creek Campground
38. Salmon Lake Resort
39. School House Campground
40. Skillman Campground
41. Sterling Lake Boy Scout Camp
42. Sterling Lake Campground
43. Union Flat Campground
44. White Cloud Campground
45. Wild Plum Campground