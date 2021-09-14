MODESTO (CBS13) – A group of disc golfers are being credited with putting out a fire at a Modesto park.

At around 8 p.m. Sunday, a group of seven disc golfers were finishing a round of disc golf at East La Loma Park when they spotted a fire in the brush on a hillside.

The group, also known as Modesto Area Disc Golfers, immediately jumped into action by calling 9-1-1 and then rushed down the hillside into the creek to retrieve water to put out the flames, according to City of Modesto Parks, Recreation, & Neighborhoods’ Facebook page.

The fire grew rapidly but thanks to the timely and courageous efforts of these disc golfers, much an area of the park, and most importantly, neighboring homes were not damaged. Modesto Fire Department crews arrived at the scene to find the fire fully extinguished.