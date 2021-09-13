STOCKTON (CBS13) – A man convicted of shooting and killing his father has been sentenced to over 56 years in prison.

On August 4, 2020, 33-year-old Anthony Stuart and his father were involved in an altercation in their shared apartment in the 8100 block of Palisades Drive, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Anthony left but later returned and shot his father, 50-year-old Wendell Stuart, in the face with a handgun and ran away.

Stockton police say officers responded to the scene and found Wendell. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition and died several days later.

Investigators were able to identify Anthony as the suspect.

On August 10, 2020, members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Apprehension Team captured Anthony in Manteca. He was later convicted; on Monday, he was sentenced to 56 years and four months in prison for murder.