SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento’s Tower Bridge Dinner returned Sunday back after a year-long pandemic hiatus.

Everyone in attendance was required to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.

Last year’s cancelation impacted not just vendors but also surrounding businesses.

Mike Testa CEO of Visit Sacramento said people are excited to be back and the event gives the local economy a long-overdue boost.

“I always tell people, ‘Think about what you spend money on when you go out of town.’ That’s exactly what’s happening in this market from Uber to Lyft, to hotels, to a bar, a restaurant, to a souvenir, it’s great money into our economy,” he said.

Rosalinda Palomino and Carlos Zamudio spent the weekend downtown ahead of the dinner.

“Darling Avery, oh that’s another. We really like to support the local businesses. prefer the go-to local businesses, not the big chains because the money it stays here, and you help the people here,” they said.

And as Michelle Saldana enjoyed what the event dished up, she too thought about the greater impact following last’s year dramatic pause.

“I’m pleased to attend because, of course, my daughter being in the restaurant industry. Support those restaurants, get out there, go to dinner, have drinks, get your life back to normal and support them,” she said.

The Farm-to-Fork Festival continues until Saturday, September 18.