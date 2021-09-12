GALT (CBS13) — A memorial service will be held on Monday for a Galt police officer killed in a crash on Highway 99.

Officer Harminder Grewal was driving to assist with the Caldor Fire in El Dorado County last month with his partner when their patrol car was hit head-on.

His funeral will be held at 10 a.m. at Bayside Church in Roseville, followed by a private procession to Galt. Roseville police on Sunday issued a traffic advisory saying significant delays are to be expected on Galleria Boulevard and Stanford Ranch Road near the church between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Well-wishers are asked to line the streets around the church.

The U.S. Honor Flag, which honors the nation’s fallen heroes, will fly during Grewal’s funeral. It arrived in Sacramento on Friday, met by members of the Placer County Sheriff’s Honor Guard.

This one flag travels the country to honor police officers, firefighters and first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice.

“This flag flew over 9/11 during the trade center—that’s where this flag originated from,” said Sgt. Ty Conners with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office. “And from its inception, it’s been pretty much flying all over the nation trying to attend all the police officers and firefighters’ funerals throughout the nation. So the lineage and history of it—now Galt PD is a part of that.”

Officer Grewal was a two-and-a-half-year veteran with the Galt Police Department.