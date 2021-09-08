Cortney Platt

www.

Sacramento SPCA

Adoptions Wed – Sun: 11am – 6pm

6201 Florin-Perkins Road

Sacramento

916.383.7387

http://www.sspca.org

http://www.msinharmony.

Miracle Workers: Oregon Trail Season 3

Airs Tuesdays 10:30 p.m. ET/PT On TBS.

Fast Cat Coffee

@fastcatcoffee (IG)

Fast Cat coffee (Facebook)

http://www.fastcatcoffee.com

916-999-0323

DoorDash deliveries too

Mention “good day fast cat” when ordering get 10% off

Closed Monday

Tuesday-Friday 7 am- 5 pm

Sat 8am-5pm

Sunday 8am-3pm

916-999-0323

DoorDash deliveries too. Mention “good day fast cat” when ordering to get 10% off.

Great Stomp

http://www.wolfeheights.com

Closed Monday and Tuesday, Open for tasting by appointment only due to COVID restrictions. Mimosa Sunday Brunch on the last Sunday of the month. We can be reached at 916-882-5001 vino@wolfeheights.com Instagram @wolfeheights Facebook @wolfeheightswineryandeventcenter.

Raiders Party Bus

AC12 Raider Nation Bus

IG: AC12RNB

The Reclaimist Art

http://www.thereclaimistart.com/

http://www.instagram.com/thereclaimistart/

http://www.facebook.com/TheReclaimistArt/

Scotty Plaque

http://www.linlithgowmuseum.org

MTV News’ Dometi Pongo

The CW Network will live simulcast the VMAs on Sunday, September 12th.