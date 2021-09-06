SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Several rural California schools are temporarily closing because of covid outbreaks.

Last week, at least five schools closed because of a spike in COVID-19 cases and several others are planning to close this week.

The affected schools are in Shasta, Tuolumne and Lassen counties.

In Sacramento, the Sacramento Unified School District will be testing with an aggressive approach: It is providing testing at all of its 75 school sites and the Serna Center each weekday in an effort to identify and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 transmission on its campuses.