OAKDALE (CBS13) — A 21-year-old man has died after being stabbed in Oakdale Saturday.

Police were dispatched to the area of South Yosemite Avenue and East G Street just after 8 p.m. for a subject with a stab wound.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man with what appeared to be a knife wound to his chest, according to police.

The victim was transported to an area hospital where he died. The man’s name is not being released at this time.

Officers searched the area, but say they located no one matching a description provided to them.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police.