Galt Student Update



Galt Pop-Up Fundraiser

Happy Bark Pantry & Closet

835 C Street #130, Galt

Today 9am – 1pm

Nyla’s Way Pop-Up

IG: nylas_way

FB: Nyla’s Way

Red Bus Brewing Oktoberfest

Today & tomorrow

802A Reading Street

Folsom

Sacramento NAACP R&B Festival

1002 2nd Street, Sacramento

Old Sacramento

11am-7pm

916.856.0155

INSTAGRAM @SAC.NAACP

Facebook (Sacramento NAACP)

YOUTUBE (Sacramento NAACP)

Chalk It Up Art And Music Festival

Fremont Park And All Around The Town

1515 Q Street

Sacramento

September 4th – 6th, 2021

916-583-8248

Instagram @Chalkitupsac

Facebook @Chalkitupsac

Greathouse Of Dance

1022 Front Street

Sacramento

916-237-7070

Facebook @Bboyknowbody

Instagram @Knowbody916 Youtube @ Knowbody

Radio-Controlled Jets

Amos RC

10 a.m.-3 p.m. 9/11(spectators Day)

On FB: Amosrc

Tailgating Recipes

You know all the popular dips…spinach dip, crab dip, 7-layer dip? Well in Hawaii we have Kamaboko Dip. This Hawaii favorite dip is incredibly creamy, onolicious and pairs perfectly with your favorite cracker or chip! The perfect pupu for any family gathering or tailgating party.

Ingredients

1 block kamaboko

1/2 cup mayonnaise

1⁄2 sour cream

1⁄4 cup green onions, thinly sliced

1⁄4 cup chopped water chestnuts

1⁄4 teaspoon hondashi powder

furikake, to taste (optional)

Instructions

Grate the kamaboko using a box grater on the finest setting.

Combine the rest of the ingredients and refrigerate.

Serve with ritz crackers.

SUSHI BAKE

This easy sushi bake recipe is a twist on your classic California roll deconstructed and baked into a casserole. A quick and easy way to make a large batch of yummy sushi. Perfect for sharing with your family and friends.

Ingredients

2 cups cooked white rice

1/2 cup cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup mayonnaise (Japanese Mayo Kewpie)

1/2 cup furikake (rice seasoning)

6 ounces imitation crab, shredded and roughly chopped

1/4 cup green onion, sliced

Unagi Sauce

Siracha Sauce

Nori sheets

“Wisdom of The Men”

Matt Sato

“Doogie Kamealoha, M.d.”

Premieres Sept. 8 On Disney+.