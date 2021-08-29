SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A suspect at the center of a standoff in Sacramento is under arrest. He’s accused of shooting someone, then turning his gun on responding deputies.

On Saturday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies received the report of someone being shot. Deputies reportedly arrived at the scene, which is in the 9300 block of Appalachian Drive, and found a male who had been shot.

While deputies were treating the victim, the suspect allegedly began shooting at them, according to a statement from the sheriff’s department. Deputies then took cover and got the victim away from the scene.

Heavy police presence at Folsom Blvd and Bradshaw for a barricaded armed subject. Please avoid the area. PIO on scene. — Sacramento Sheriff (@sacsheriff) August 29, 2021

The suspect then reportedly barricaded himself inside the residence and refused to come out. People were asked to avoid the area of Bradshaw Road and Folsom Boulevard as a precaution. SWAT officers also responded to the scene.

A sheriff’s department public information officer announced Saturday night that the suspect was taken into custody. No further information about the suspect was released.

The victim was taken to the hospital to receive treatment. The extent of their injuries is unknown.