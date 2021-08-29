SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – One of the oldest Japanese-American churches in the Sacramento area was vandalized on Sunday.

Sacramento police say they responded to the report of a burglary in the 700 block of T Street at Parkview Presbyterian Church. That’s where the suspect smashed a sign, broke into the church, and moved some items, but didn’t take anything.

The motive behind the break-in remains unknown. Police have not yet called the incident a hate crime.

Police are canvassed the area for possible evidence. Their investigation is ongoing.