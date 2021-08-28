TRACY (CB13) – One person was stabbed to death in Tracy on Friday night and police say they now have a suspect related to the case in custody.

Just before 8:30 p.m., police received reports of a disturbance in the 1300 block of Holly Drive. While heading to the scene, officers got word of someone who was injured, according to a Tracy Police Department statement. When they arrived at the scene, officers found a male who appeared to have been stabbed. The victim later died.

Police later learned that Modesto police had detained the suspect in the killing. The suspect and victim reportedly knew each other.

Jesus Arevalo, 42, of Mountain View was arrested and booked at the San Joaquin County Jail for a murder charge.

The name of the victim has not been released.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Eric Smith at (209) 831-6563 or via email at Eric.Smith@tracypd.com