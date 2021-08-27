SHINGLE SPRINGS (CBS13) — Firefighters are overworked and overextended fighting several major fires in the Golden State.

For children, it can seem overwhelming. That’s why a local elementary school is sending a message to crews and those families impacted by the fire.

It’s a sign of the times: heartfelt messages for first responders and those on the front lines all across the fence at the El Dorado County fairgrounds, which is serving as a base camp for the Caldor Fire.

“So a few teachers at Buckeye decided to make some signs for the firefighters. I was one of them,” said Emily Holmes.

Holmes is a third-grade teacher and one of several classrooms from Buckeye Elementary in Shingle Springs participating.

“I’m happy our school is doing this,” said Mya Rhodewalt.

Their goal: spread the love.

“I’m grateful for them putting out the fire,” said Anthony Paul.

Seeing the work the crews have done has been inspirational. These students know it’s a small gesture with a big impact.

“I hope the firefighters see this and it puts a smile on their faces after they have a hard day of work at the fires,” said another student.

Fifth-grader Peyton McDonald was proud to see them.

“I was happy there were signs up to appreciate those people, ‘cause like the heavy equipment operators they don’t usually think about them, but they are important too,” he said.

It comes as the school collects gift cards for evacuees.

“One of our school rules is always care, and we thought this would be a great opportunity to show that to the people around us who are going through a hard time right now with the Caldor fire,” said Principal Kevin Cadden.

All day Friday, which happened to be spirit day, students dropped the cards off at the front office.

“I think the kids feel a little bit helpless in this, and all this smoke is pretty scary, so making the posters and doing the gift card drive is helping them feel good,” Holmes said.

All of those cards will be dropped off at an evacuation center over the weekend.