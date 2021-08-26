STOCKTON (CBS13) — A Stockton man pleaded guilty Thursday to sex trafficking a 16-year-old victim, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Angel Jesus Sanchez-Manriquez, 22, is scheduled to be sentenced on December 2. He faces 10 years to life in prison and a $250,000 fine, in addition to a lifetime term of supervised release.

Between October and December of 2020, Sanchez-Manriquez posted dozens of ads of the child on a prostitution website. Prosecutors said he paid for motel rooms around Stockton where the victim could perform sex acts for customers.

Multiple search warrants led investigators to Sanchez-Manriquez’s phone, where they discovered he had used the device to record videos and take photos of the 16-year-old performing the acts on adult customers and himself.