SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities say they were in a standoff with a suspect at a Sacramento-area mobile home park for more than a day.

The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office says the incident started a little before 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when someone at the Meadowbrook mobile home park called to report that another resident had threatened him.

Deputies responded to investigate, but the suspect then barricaded himself inside his home.

With the suspect allegedly making statements that he had weapons, deputies backed off. Negotiators had been trying to talk with him ever since.

Some neighbors closest to the suspect’s home were evacuated and utilities have were shut off for safety.

Deputies say the suspect, whose name has not been released at this point, also had a felony warrant out for his arrest.

While the sheriff’s office was the main agency handling the incident, Sacramento police officers took over the scene overnight so that sheriff’s deputies could rest.

Early Thursday afternoon, the sheriff’s office announced that the suspect had finally been taken into custody.