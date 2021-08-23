TURLOCK (CBS13) — A man shot in Turlock Friday night underwent surgery and is in stable condition, police said on Monday.

According to the Turlock Police Department, reports of a shooting along Pedras Road came in just after 11 p.m. on Friday. One gunshot victim was located at the scene and taken to the hospital. A gun was also located at the scene.

Turlock police said it is believed the shooting happened after a dispute. All five people involved were known to each other and have all been contacted by police.

No arrests have been made and investigators said there are no outstanding suspects at this time. However, the investigation remains open.

Anyone who has information on the incident is asked to contact the Turlock Police Department.