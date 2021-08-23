SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Three South Lake Tahoe residents are facing numerous drug trafficking charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Joshua Daniel Wilson, 34, was charged on August 19 with one count of distributing at least 500 grams of methamphetamine, four counts of distributing at least 50 grams of methamphetamine, and one count of dealing firearms without a license, officials said.

Wilson allegedly sold meth to an informant multiple times over a span of five months, also offering to sell other drugs like MDMA and LSD. Wilson and Cody Lee Cramer, 29, of Texas, allegedly sold the informant several guns with no serial numbers during this time.

Patricia Louise Ekizian, 69, was also charged the same day with distributing at least 50 grams of meth. Ekizian allegedly sold the drugs to an informant on several occasions over several months.

Frank Ray Bacon, was the third South Lake Tahoe individual charged. He faces similar charges to Ekizian and also allegedly sold meth to informants on two separate occasions.

Wilson faces a 10-year minimum prison sentence and up to life behind bars in addition to a $10 million fine for the count of distributing at least 500 grams of meth, officials said. Wilson faces a five-year mandatory minimum prison sentence, a maximum penalty of 40 years for the charges involving 50 grams of meth, and a fine of up to $5 million. If convicted of the gun charge, Wilson and Cramer each face five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Ekizian faces 4 to 40 years in prison and $5 million in fines. Bacon faces up to 40 years and $5 million for each count.