OLIVEHURST (CBS13) – Deputies have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a Sacramento man in Olivehurst last week.

Yuba County sheriff’s deputies say that 25-year-old Ondrai White was shot and killed on August 16 at Johnson Park.

On Thursday, detectives with the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brayden Martinez, 19, of Linda on suspicion of murder, being an accessory, and felony drug sales. The next day, deputies arrested a second suspect identified as Asael Prado Villalobos, 21, of Olivehurst. He was booked into jail on suspicion of murder, according to the Yuba County Shiff’s Office.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.