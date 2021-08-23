SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A man who was convicted of criminal charges stemming from a three-day crime spree in Sacramento has been sentenced to 14 years and eight months to life in prison.

On Friday, Eric Leyva received his punishment for charges including domestic violence, kidnap of a minor, kidnap for purposes of carjacking, and holding eight victims hostage.

The charges stem from October 2019 after then 27-year-old Leyva committed multiple acts of domestic violence, according to Sacramento Deputy District Attorney Monica Robinson.

When the victim decided to leave Leyva along with her children, Leyva allegedly kidnapped the victim’s younger sister by use of threats and a weapon. Then, when the victim’s brother attempted to rescue his sister, Leyva allegedly threatened to kill them both if the brother did not drive Leyva to a safe location to evade law enforcement.

When law enforcement attempted to detain Leyva in South Sacramento, a slow-speed police pursuit ensued and ended in a cul-de-sac. Leyva then allegedly forced the victim’s 13-year-old sister out of the car with a weapon pointed at her back. He then proceeded to enter a home where a family of eight was living, including three children, Robinson says.

Leyva held the family hostage in their own home overnight using a weapon and threats of violence. After a lengthy standoff, all of the victims were able to safely exit the home, and after police used a chemical agent in the home, Leyva surrendered.