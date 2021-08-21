EL DORADO COUNTY (CBS13) – Flames hopped Highway 50 on Saturday, while the Caldor Fire continued to burn. The fire has now scorched more than 90,000 acres, destroyed around 270 structures and is 0% contained.

The spot fire across from the highway seemed to pick up by Saturday night.

“This was one of the control points – so it does raise some concern,” said Captain Robert Foxworthy, with Cal Fire.

The glowing orange flames on the hillside could be seen from the highway below. The Caldor Fire also tore through trees and rose over ridges near the Gray Rock Campground off of Silver Fork Road throughout Saturday afternoon.

“That fire is breathing today and it’s getting moved along with that wind activity,” said Captain Keith Wade, a public information officer working on the Caldor Fire.

Red flag conditions fanned the flames and created smoky, orange skies around a closed Highway 50, only miles away from the evacuated tiny town of Kyburz.

Officials said much of the burning areas of the Eldorado National Forest haven’t seen fire in decades.

“The fuels are thick,” said Wade. “They’re prime to burn.”

Crews strategically scattered around the area, including in Kyburz, prepared for what could come and what wind shifts may bring.

“They’re in for a firefight,” said Wade. “But they’re doing the best they can.”

Air quality on Saturday made air attack near impossible and made for a tough firefight amid rugged, steep terrain. Highway 50 remains closed from Sly Park Road to Meyers with thousands of homes still threatened.