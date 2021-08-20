TRACY (CBS13) — A former Tracy band instructor was arrested this week on several charges of crimes against a minor, police said on Friday.

Kyle Trevor Bossert, 22, of Stockton, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail Thursday on charges of battery, harmful matter sent to seduce a minor, contacting a minor to commit a felony and meeting a minor for a lewd purpose.

Bossert was a part-time band instructor for Millennium Charter School in Tracy for the 2018 through 2020 school years. Tracy police said the crimes were reported to have occurred during this time.

Anyone with information on Bossert or the case is asked to contact the Tracy Police Department.