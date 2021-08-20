STOCKTON (CBS13) – Stockton police have arrested two people in connection with the shooting death of a man last month.

On Thursday night, police arrested Michael Nichols, 40, and Michelle Jackson, 36, for the July 20 shooting that left a 33-year-old man dead, according to police.

During the same incident in which the man was killed, a second man, 41, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Nichols and Jackson were booked into the San Joaquin County jail on homicide charges. No further details have been released.