SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Sacramento has announced all city council employees will be required to get vaccinated.

Employees will need to provide proof that they have gotten at least one vaccine dose by September 1. This comes as Mayor Darrell Steinberg and other city council members are working to mandate vaccines for all city employees.

“Certainly everybody who holds the public trust and who signs up to be a public employee — especially a public safety employee in this city — needs to get vaccinated, period, end of story,” he said.

Last week, the mayor called for all new city hires and city employees to get vaccinated or face the possibility of losing their job. Both proposals are getting major pushback from unions who say their members should have the right to choose.