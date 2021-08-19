PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer, along with the help of a K9, seized about 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Wednesday.

A CHP – Valley Division officer was on I-80 near Newcastle Road when they spotted a vehicle going over the speed limit. The officer then pulled over the speeding vehicle that was driven by a female driver and had two passengers inside, according to a statement from the CHP.

The officer said they spotted some signs of criminal activity and had their K9 search the vehicle. The K9 allegedly gave the indication that it had discovered narcotics.

A search of the vehicle by the officer turned up about 20 pounds of methamphetamine.

The driver and two passengers were arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail on related charges.