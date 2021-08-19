Traffic Stop Along I-80 Turns Up 20 Pounds Of Meth
PLACER COUNTY (CBS13) – A CHP officer, along with the help of a K9, seized about 20 pounds of meth during a traffic stop on Wednesday.
A CHP – Valley Division officer was on I-80 near Newcastle Road when they spotted a vehicle going over the speed limit. The officer then pulled over the speeding vehicle that was driven by a female driver and had two passengers inside, according to a statement from the CHP.READ MORE: UPDATES: Caldor Fire Grows To 65,474 Acres, 0% Contained
The officer said they spotted some signs of criminal activity and had their K9 search the vehicle. The K9 allegedly gave the indication that it had discovered narcotics.READ MORE: Dixie Fire Grows To More Than 678K Acres
A search of the vehicle by the officer turned up about 20 pounds of methamphetamine.MORE NEWS: Placerville Home Destroyed By Fire
The driver and two passengers were arrested and booked into the Placer County Jail on related charges.