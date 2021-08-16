SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — WWE Monday Night Raw is coming back to Sacramento in October.

The WWE is back on the road after the pandemic forced them to put a pause on touring around the country.

Now, the superstars are set to return to Sacramento – and not just for a house show.

Come Oct. 18, WWE Monday Night Raw will be taping at the Golden 1 Center. If there isn’t a big shakeup by then, this means that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. are slated for an appearance.

Other superstars that fans could catch include Randy Orton, Drew McIntyre, and Charlotte Flair.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m., with prices starting at $20.