QUINCY (CBS13) — One person is in custody after a 4-year-old was accidentally shot in the abdomen at a home in Quincy, the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday.
The shooting happened at around 3 p.m. Saturday.
According to the sheriff's office, Jason M. Gilliam, 41, of Quincy, was taken into custody for felony child endangerment and the criminal storage of a firearm.
The sheriff’s office could not yet confirm Gilliam’s relation to the child, but the child was a resident of the home. The child was initially being treated at Plumas District Hospital but was later flown to Renown Medical Center in Reno.
The circumstances of the shooting remain under investigation.
No further information was available.