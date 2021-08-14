GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) — Fun has returned to the fairgrounds at the Nevada County Fair, which is back in action after a year away. The fair drew crowds for all of the family fun.

Families rang in the final days of summer and made new memories after COVID cancelled the fair in 2020.

“We’ve been coming to the fair our whole life,” said Lisa Harter.

The fair is a long-standing tradition for her, and she was bummed to learn the fair was cancelled last year. She, like others, was concerned it would happen again with the Delta variant running rampant across the region.

“Everyone was wondering if they would cancel it, hoping that they wouldn’t, cause I think it would have really bankrupted the fairgrounds,” said Harter.

But the show went on, and signs at the gate strongly recommended guests wear a mask.

“With the Delta and all these others, we have to be cautious,” said Irene Ohair. “Not just for me, but everybody.”

It was an important suggestion to Ohair, and one of the reasons she felt more comfortable in the crowds.

“We’re outdoors,” she said. “There’s a good flow of air.”

Despite the mask recommendation, most of the crowd carried on as usual—happy to feel a sense of normalcy again.

“I think we suffered enough with everything shut down as long it did,” said Jenna. “My fingers are crossed and I just hope for the best for my family.”

It was a fair return no obstacle could stop, after last year’s COVID cancellation. The fair officially wraps up on Sunday. Doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 11 p.m.