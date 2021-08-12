SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — One day after announcing his retirement, Sacramento Police Chief Daniel Hahn spoke one-on-one with CBS13 about his decision.

“It just felt like the right time for not only me, but the right time for this department,” said Hahn.

Hahn is hanging up his hat after 34 years, spending ten of those as a chief, including in Roseville. Hahn grew up in Oak Park and started his career as a community service officer in his hometown in 1987, eventually rising to the rank of captain. But his time leading the department was a turbulent one with the police shooting and killing of Stephon Clark and a series of violent protests.

“But at the end of the day, the chief was in a leadership position to do what’s right,” said Clark’s brother Stevante.

The Clark family is criticizing Hahn’s tenure and going as far as to call it a failure.

“I expected more from him being a man of color,” said Sequette “Mama” Clark, Stephon’s Mother. “Although he is moving on in his career and we wish him well, our son and our brother and our nephew is still dead and that is what needs to resonate with the people.”

Hahn says he feels for the Clark family after having lost a younger brother to violence, but that multiple outside investigators with the Department of Justice and the FBI ruled the shooting was justified.

“They’re entitled to their opinion. I will never ever in this lifetime disrespect the Clark family,” said Hahn.

After a tumultuous four years at the helm, Chief Hahn says he wouldn’t do anything differently. He’s calling it a time of evolution and, ultimately, growth for him and the department.

“I’m proud of the evolution that this department has gone through. We have more work to do, and I’m sure as we move forward, the following chiefs will do the same,” said Hahn.

Hahn says he will retire at the end of the year, giving the city manager time to look for a replacement.