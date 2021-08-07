COLFAX (CBS13) — The body of a man with both feet tied together was found in a Placer County canal this week.

According to the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, the body was found at around 2 p.m. Friday by Pacific Gas and Electric Workers along Peaceful Valley Road.

Though his feet were tied together, the man’s hands were free, he was partially clothed and there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Investigators say the body appears to have been there for about a week, ruling the person out as a victim of the nearby River Fire.

The sheriff’s office said it could not determine at this time if the death was a homicide.

Investigators are waiting on dental records to identify the body.