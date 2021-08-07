PLUMAS COUNTY (CBS13) — The fight against the Dixie Fire is long from over as firefighters spent another day on the front lines of California’s largest wildfire so far this season.

“As with many wildfires, we have seen erratic behavior with the Dixie Fire,” said Plumas County Sheriff Todd Johns. “The weather has cooperated for the last few days but that could change and we are certainly not in the clear yet.”

Sheriff Johns warned that with 39 percent of his county under evacuations orders, residents should listen when it’s time to go—speaking specifically to the neighborhoods of Meadow Valley and Bucks Lake where hot spots are a constant problem.

“Evacuation orders means it’s time to go for the safety of yourself and all of our first responders,” he said.

Two people were still missing in Greenville Saturday night after the fire tore through the town leaving catastrophic devastation. The fire spanned several counties, bringing over 400 miles of challenges.

“When we think about 464 miles, that is pretty much a distant stretch between the city of Chico and the city of Los Angeles and every bit of that line needs to be staffed, mopped up and put to bed before we can actually call this fire contained,” said Chris Waters, Cal Fire Incident Commander.

The third-largest fire in California history is still blazing as communities hope the destruction stops soon.

“Our community is strong, we are going to get through this together with the continued support of our neighbors, family and friends,” Sheriff Johns said.

The National Guard is on its way to Plumas County to assist the burned and evacuated areas. All but one of four firefighters hospitalized from injuries Friday have been released.