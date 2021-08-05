ROSEVILLE (CBS13) – Police are asking for the public to help identify two people accused of racking up almost $1,000 in charges with a stolen credit card.

On July 28, two people charged a credit card that was later reported as stolen with $950 in charges over a two-day period, according to a Roseville Police Department statement. Police say the card was stolen right after it had been delivered.

The transactions were made at four different stores, all located within the Sacramento and Carmichael areas. Police shared a photo of the suspects at a store in the 9000 block of Madison Avenue. The male suspect has distinctive tattoos.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Roseville Police Department Investigations line at (916) 746-1059 and reference case number 2021-6378. To call in an anonymous tip, people can call Roseville Crime Stoppers at (916) 783-STOP.