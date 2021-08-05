GRASS VALLEY (CBS13) – Firefighters battling the River Fire were thankful the winds calmed down Thursday allowing them to get a handle on the blaze.

Instead, we were seeing the damage the fire left behind with flames still lingering in the rubble. House after house was destroyed in a Grass Valley neighborhood off Myer Road.

“It was a cross between Apocalypse Now and The Wizard of Oz,” said homeowner Eric Gibbs. “There was propane tanks blowing up left and right.”

Gibbs was one of the only neighbors who stayed behind to protect his home—fighting flames on his own with 2,000 gallons of water stored on his property.

“I just kept running back to my tank and filling this reservoir up and running around and putting out spot fires,” he said. “At one point, my shoes caught on fire.”

Gibbs defended his house, and his neighbors charred land showed just how close the fire got as he saw flames jump to his neighbors home.

“The house caught on fire, so I grabbed a chainsaw and cut a hole in the side of the house and put a hose in,” he said.

The blaze burned so hot, they melted a Jeep with neighborhoods now turned to rubble in Colfax. It’s impacting both Placer and Nevada counties and has scorched 2,600 acres so far. Cal Fire said a number of factors are responsible for fanning the flames.

“Low humidity, higher winds, those all led to the fact that we had explosive fire growth on this,” the agency said.

Fearing catastrophic destruction, UC Merced fire expert Dr. Crystal Kolden named the area of Colfax, Auburn and Grass Valley as one of the highest fire-risk areas in the state. Fire officials explain support from overhead played a critical role in calming the flames Thursday.

“There was at some points a large, large number of aircraft here, just doing constant laps, dropping retardant, basically slowing the progress of this fire,” Cal Fire said.

A once fast-moving fire was tamed in less than 24 hours—a rare site for this community.

“Most of the houses are just gone to ash,” Gibbs said.

Fire crews are continuing to work on hot spots and monitor the area. As far as when evacuation orders will be lifted, Cal Fire says it is still too early to tell as crews work to assess the damage and clear the area.