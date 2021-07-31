AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A man being pursued by an Amador County Sheriff deputy died Friday when his vehicle crashed into a power pole and burst into flames.
It happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the town of Pioneer.READ MORE: California Learns Costly Pandemic Lesson About Hospitals
Deputies were called to the area of Overland Drive in Pioneer for a suspicious person who had reportedly previously tried to steal a vehicle from their property and may have been casing the home, according to a press release.
When deputies arrived on scene, they said the subject was gone but received a detailed description of the vehicle and its driver.
At approximately 7:23 p.m., one deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic enforcement stop based on expired registration, but the vehicle sped away when she engaged her emergency lights and siren, according to the sheriff’s department.READ MORE: Gold Artifacts Stolen In Sacramento History Museum Break-in
The pursuit reportedly lasted about three minutes until the subject crossed over the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic. It appeared the subject overcorrected and the vehicle left the roadway, struck a power pole and was engulfed in flames which started a vegetation fire.
Firefighters arrived on scene, and after extinguishing the flames found a man inside the vehicle deceased.
The California Highway Patrol’s Major Accident Team is currently investigating the crash.MORE NEWS: 44 Structures Now Destroyed As Dixie Fire Grows To 240,795 Acres
The man’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.