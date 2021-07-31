AMADOR COUNTY (CBS13) — A man being pursued by an Amador County Sheriff deputy died Friday when his vehicle crashed into a power pole and burst into flames.

It happened just after 7:30 p.m. near the town of Pioneer.

Deputies were called to the area of Overland Drive in Pioneer for a suspicious person who had reportedly previously tried to steal a vehicle from their property and may have been casing the home, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived on scene, they said the subject was gone but received a detailed description of the vehicle and its driver.

At approximately 7:23 p.m., one deputy spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic enforcement stop based on expired registration, but the vehicle sped away when she engaged her emergency lights and siren, according to the sheriff’s department.

The pursuit reportedly lasted about three minutes until the subject crossed over the double-yellow lines into oncoming traffic. It appeared the subject overcorrected and the vehicle left the roadway, struck a power pole and was engulfed in flames which started a vegetation fire.

Firefighters arrived on scene, and after extinguishing the flames found a man inside the vehicle deceased.

The California Highway Patrol’s Major Accident Team is currently investigating the crash.

The man’s identity is being withheld at this time, pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.